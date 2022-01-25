Advertisement

AEP upgrading transmission systems in multiple local sites

Appalachian Power is looking to increase electric reliability to customers in Roanoke, Bedford and Lynchburg by upgrading their transmission systems.
Courtesy: Appalachian Power
Courtesy: Appalachian Power(Appalachian Power)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to AEP, the Reusen-Roanoke Transmission Line Rebuild Project entails reconstructing about 43 miles of 138-kilovolt electric transmission line and upgrading two substations.

Multiple open house events are scheduled for early February to garner feedback from property owners and the community. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2025 and last almost four years.

More information on the project and Appalachian Power can be found by visiting the company’s website.

