Bedford deputies investigate animal cruelty, hoarding case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a case, they say, of animal cruelty and animal hoarding.

Officials were serving a search warrant at the property in Goodview Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said they have asked several local veterinarians and animal rescue partners to help them.

No other details were immediately provided by the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

