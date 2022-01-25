Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for 39 missing people off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19,...
The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber, leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. The city of Miami is in the background.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people after a boat reportedly capsized on its way to Florida from the Bahamas.

A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce. The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but their boat capsized after they struggled with severe weather. He said no one was wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard is calling it a case of human smuggling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Police release name of woman who died after hit-and-run in Roanoke
A cold front moves through later today.
We’re watching another possible winter storm
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in the hospital after shooting in Roanoke
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

SAT going digital
FILE – This file photo provided by the New York City Police Department shows NYPD Officer...
2nd NYPD officer dies, days after Harlem shooting
FILE - Pitt student Michael Burke, 21, gets a COVID-19 booster shot from nursing student...
COVID-19 booster drive is faltering in the US
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Tuesday that it is withdrawing...
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule for businesses