Eli Young Band added to Harvester spring schedule

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvester Performance Center will host the Eli Young Band Saturday, March 26 at 8 p.m., according to a release.

The popular band has singles which have earned Billboard’s #1 Country Song of the Year and Academy of Country Music Awards Song of the Year. Along with multiple nominations from Grammy, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Awards.

Tickets for the show will be available Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

