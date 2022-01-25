Louisville’s slide continues with loss at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WKYT) - Louisville continued its slide Monday night with a 64-52 loss at Virginia.

The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games, dropping to 11-9, 5-5 in the ACC. Louisville hosts No. 9 Duke on Saturday.

Jarrod West led Louisville with 14 points. Kihei Clark led the way for the Cavaliers with 15 points.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.