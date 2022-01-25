Louisville’s slide continues with loss at Virginia
The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games.
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WKYT) - Louisville continued its slide Monday night with a 64-52 loss at Virginia.
The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games, dropping to 11-9, 5-5 in the ACC. Louisville hosts No. 9 Duke on Saturday.
Jarrod West led Louisville with 14 points. Kihei Clark led the way for the Cavaliers with 15 points.
