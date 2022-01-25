Advertisement

Louisville’s slide continues with loss at Virginia

The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games.
Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) drives the ball downcourt after a steal as Louisville...
Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) drives the ball downcourt after a steal as Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) follows during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday Jan. 24, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WKYT) - Louisville continued its slide Monday night with a 64-52 loss at Virginia.

The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games, dropping to 11-9, 5-5 in the ACC. Louisville hosts No. 9 Duke on Saturday.

Jarrod West led Louisville with 14 points. Kihei Clark led the way for the Cavaliers with 15 points.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Henry Co. Jail inmate dies after consuming suspected narcotic, fellow inmate charged
Courtesy: Montgomery County Emergency Services
Two people taken to hospital after being freed from crash in Montgomery Co.
WDBJ7 photo
One person taken to hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
Deputies say Meredith should be considered armed and dangerous
Suspect wanted in Nelson County for shooting at cars

Latest News

No. 4 N.C. State tough on defense, tops Virginia Tech 51-45 Sunday
No. 21 Duke survives drought, holds off Virginia late Sunday, 57-48
Roanoke Cycling Announcement 1/22/2022
Roanoke Cycling Announcement
Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia men’s basketball 77-63