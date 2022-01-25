Advertisement

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation requests funds to improve Miller Park baseball fields

One of the baseball fields at Miller Park.
One of the baseball fields at Miller Park.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lynchburg could see improvements to Miller Park in the coming months.

The parks and recreation department is requesting $23,000 from the city for renovations to the park’s baseball fields.

They say some of the improvements include re-grading, new storage racks and dugout shade structures.

Their request was made to benefit the little league program, although the renovations would help everyone.

“The improvements in general are gonna improve the fields for many kids that use them both in organized sports and unorganized, just going out and playing in the park, so it’ll have a lasting effect,” said Chris Higgins, parks service manager.

They say if approved Tuesday by city council, everything would be complete in months.

