One dead after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash occurring on route 29 near Grannys Lane Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police were contacted at 6:41 a.m., after a tanker truck and a sedan collided.

One death has been confirmed.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.