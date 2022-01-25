One dead after crash in Campbell County
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a crash occurring on route 29 near Grannys Lane Tuesday morning, according to police.
Police were contacted at 6:41 a.m., after a tanker truck and a sedan collided.
One death has been confirmed.
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation
