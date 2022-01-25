One taken to the hospital after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting occurring at Countryside Estates Tuesday morning in Roanoke, according to a lieutenant on scene.

One person has been taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.