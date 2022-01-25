Advertisement

One taken to the hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting occurring at Countryside Estates Tuesday morning in Roanoke, according to a lieutenant on scene.

One person has been taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

