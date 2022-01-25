One taken to the hospital after shooting in Roanoke
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting occurring at Countryside Estates Tuesday morning in Roanoke, according to a lieutenant on scene.
One person has been taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
