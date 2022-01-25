Roanoke mayor addresses recent shootings in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is addressing recent shootings in the Star City.

“Too many guns are on the street and they’re easily accessible and somehow we’ve got to curb that,” said Lea.

He hopes to do that by implementing gun checks.

“I would be in favor one thing of us having periodic checks to make sure that these people are not transporting these guns around in cars,” said Lea.

Mayor Lea says he would like to see those people responsible for these crimes, sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

“Many of these offenders do not have any fear about going to jail, secondly, it takes a while for them to get there. I think punishment should be quick, decisive, and strong,” said Lea.

