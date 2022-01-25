SAT going digital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - College Board has announced that beginning in 2023 internationally and 2024 in the U.S., the SAT Suite of Assessments (SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10, PSAT 8/9) will be delivered digitally.

According to a release sent Tuesday, important features of the SAT Suite will stay the same. It will continue to measure the same knowledge and skills that students are learning in high school and that matter most for college and career readiness.

With the transition to digital tests, College Board states it is working to address inequities in access to technology.

Students will be able to use their own devices such as a laptop or a school-issued device. If students don’t have a device to use, the College Board will provide one for use on test day. If a student loses connectivity or power, the digital SAT has been designed to ensure they won’t lose their work or time while they reconnect. Additionally, students will receive real-time technical support on test day.

Among the changes, the digital SAT will be shorter – about two hours instead of three for the current paper-and-pencil version, with more time per question.

The digital test will feature shorter reading passages with one question tied to each, and passages will reflect a wider range of topics that are more relevant to all students, and calculators will be allowed on the entire Math section.

Students and educators will get scores back in days, instead of weeks. The changes will also make the SAT more secure. With the current paper-and-pencil SAT, if one test form is compromised it can mean canceling scores for a group of students or even whole administrations.

College Board claims that going digital will allow every student to have a virtually unique test form, so it will be practically impossible to share answers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.