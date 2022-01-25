Saving Scout: Angel’s of Assisi assisting dog’s journey to health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi has already had tough year dealing with animal cruelty cases, and this week has been no different.

Animal control found Scout sleeping in freezing temperatures this past Friday. At just 35 pounds, two ounces, he was brought to the shelter, still shivering.

Staff members are unsure how long he went without food.

“His temperature was actually 97 degrees, which is incredibly low. Dogs typically run a lot higher than humans do to begin with, so that is so cold for a dog and really really dangerous for her organs,” says Dayna Reynolds, the shelter’s Director of Community Engagement.

Scout was put on a feeding regimen and is living in foster care. He arrived at Angels of Assisi on Tuesday morning for his checkup, wearing a sweater to keep warm.

Scout weighed in this week at 36 pounds and is expected to start gaining weight at a faster speed soon. His body temperature is now at a healthy 102.2.

After his foster parent noticed a scab, his back was examined, and staff found several open wounds to be treated with antibiotics.

“Sometimes dogs are a little bit more shut down, but he opened right up, he’s such a loving boy who’d just so happy to have some attention and love,” says Reynolds. “We document all of our findings. Our vet did his exam, our job is to document that so if the authorities need that information they can handle it.”

Over the weekend, a Facebook post sharing Scout’s story garnered nearly eight thousand dollars in donations to the shelter’s biscuit fund. Helping pets suffering from cruelty and neglect get a second chance.

“Some of them need extensive medical care. What isn’t needed for Scout will go to the next,” explains Reynolds.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of animals recently that have been outside,” adds Reynolds. “There are new laws in place where you can’t leave your animals outside in extreme conditions so if you do see something please call your local animal control agency.”

Reynolds says dogs should always have the proper shelter to be comfortable and safe outdoors.

“If it’s too cold for you to be out there comfortably with a coat on it’s too cold for them,” says Reynolds.

