Advertisement

Sen. Warner tests positive for COVID-19

“He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild.”
(wdbj7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - According to his office, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is COVID-19 positive with “a breakthrough case.”

“He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Police release name of woman who died after hit-and-run in Roanoke
Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in the hospital after shooting in Roanoke
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

VDH refocusing COVID-19 case monitoring, moving away from contact tracing
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults
COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day cases increase up; hospitalizations, percent positives down