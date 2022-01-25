Sen. Warner tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - According to his office, Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is COVID-19 positive with “a breakthrough case.”

“He is glad that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and at this time his symptoms are extremely mild. Senator Warner will be working from home in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Office of the Attending Physician for the duration of his isolation period.”

