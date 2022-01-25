Suspect at large after firing shots at Roanoke home Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in the 2100 block of Hanover Avenue NW was shot at early Tuesday morning after a male subject forced entry into the property and spoke with people inside the building. He then exited while firing shots in the air before directing his target to the home and fleeing on foot.

According to Roanoke Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 4 a.m. and found property damage with no active disorder. No injuries were reported.

This is believed to be an isolated case.

Contact 540-344-8500 or send a text message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send) with helpful information. Both can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

