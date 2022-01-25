Two apartments destroyed after van crashes into Danville building

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two apartment units were destroyed Monday afternoon after a van crashed into a building.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to 872 Paxton St. Apt. 5 within three minutes of a report of a vehicle going into the property.

The van was found almost completely inside of the apartment. The driver was not injured and was able to escape through the van’s back door. No residents were in the apartments at the time of the crash.

Crews were on scene for approximately an hour and thirty minutes.

