VDH refocusing COVID-19 case monitoring, moving away from contact tracing

When illness is suspected, Virginians should still act quickly to get tested and stay home when infected. Contacts should also continue to be notified.
(Will Thomas)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday that it will be phasing out contact tracing of every COVID-19 case due to rapid spread, and refocus efforts to following up outbreaks and cases in high-risk settings.

The department says the “response is more effective when a virus spreads very easily and quickly and many infected people do not have symptoms.

Omicron is now the most common COVID-19 variant and is spreading so quickly, it is not possible or fruitful to track every case.”

Clusters and outbreaks in long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, healthcare settings, and other high-risk settings will be prioritized by health staff.

“As new variants emerge, the way the virus affects us could change, and Virginia’s prevention strategies would need to be adapted to keep Virginians safe,” the statement continues.

More on COVID-19 efforts and how to get a vaccine can be found by visiting the VDH website.

