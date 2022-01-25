Virginia to get nearly $20 million for Appalachian Development Highway System

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $19,962,161 in funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) to help connect Virginia’s Appalachian region to national Interstates, according to their teams.

“We are pleased to see these infrastructure dollars headed to Virginia, where they’ll help further connect Appalachian communities and maximize economic opportunity in the region,” said the Senators.

The ADHS is a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the Appalachian region to Interstates, which provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia.

As of September 30, 2021, Virginia’s ADHS corridors consist of 204.6 miles, with 192.2 miles currently eligible for funding. The estimated cost to complete Virginia’s ADHS corridors is $440.5 million – $172.9 for Corridor H, which runs from the West Virginia State line to I-81 at Strasburg, and $267.6 million for Corridor Q, which runs from Breaks Interstate Park at the Kentucky State line to I-81 at Christiansburg. Corridor B, which runs from Weber City at the Tennessee State line to the State line near Jenkins, Kentucky, is currently complete.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.