We’re watching another possible winter storm

Mountain snow chances this morning

Major mid-week cool down

Another possible storm to end the week

An approaching front will bring accumulating snow to the ski resort areas of West Virginia and flurries to the Highlands this morning.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Skies turn partly cloudy. This cold front will also trigger another round of snow showers in the mountains early in the morning.

More cold air expected for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

WATCHING FOR A LATE-WEEK STORM

Colder weather settles in by Wednesday under mostly sunny conditions. Highs only reach the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies into Thursday as well with another chilly afternoon.

We’re keeping an eye on another storm system that tries to head in our direction from the south. At the same time, a cold front enters from the west bringing an additional shot of cold air. If these two systems were to “phase,” or merge together nearby, we could potentially see more wintry weather locally Friday night into Saturday morning. This is something we’ll have to continue to monitor as confidence is low at this point.

Track and strength play big part in what we see

Worst of the storm remains across the northeast

Most confident in gusty wind and cold air

Either way, the weekend will get much colder and blustery with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday.

Another winter storm drives up the eastern seaboard as we end the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

