We’re watching another possible winter storm
A few weak fronts and more Arctic air this week
- Mountain snow chances this morning
- Major mid-week cool down
- Another possible storm to end the week
An approaching front will bring accumulating snow to the ski resort areas of West Virginia and flurries to the Highlands this morning.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid/upper 40s. Skies turn partly cloudy. This cold front will also trigger another round of snow showers in the mountains early in the morning.
WATCHING FOR A LATE-WEEK STORM
Colder weather settles in by Wednesday under mostly sunny conditions. Highs only reach the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies into Thursday as well with another chilly afternoon.
We’re keeping an eye on another storm system that tries to head in our direction from the south. At the same time, a cold front enters from the west bringing an additional shot of cold air. If these two systems were to “phase,” or merge together nearby, we could potentially see more wintry weather locally Friday night into Saturday morning. This is something we’ll have to continue to monitor as confidence is low at this point.
- Track and strength play big part in what we see
- Worst of the storm remains across the northeast
- Most confident in gusty wind and cold air
Either way, the weekend will get much colder and blustery with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday.
