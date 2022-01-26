Advertisement

Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approves new starting salary for firefighters and paramedics

Botetourt County Fire and EMS
Botetourt County Fire and EMS(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The board of supervisors approved a higher starting salary for new firefighters and paramedics.

They will start at $40,000 for entry level and $45,000 for people who have paramedic training.

The Botetourt County Fire and EMS chief says they have been working for months to make this happen.

“Very needed during this time where everybody is looking to replenish their workforce and especially such a very important workforce in the community,” said Jason Ferguson, Botetourt County Fire and EMS Chief.

Chief Ferguson says they are currently looking to fill five positions.

