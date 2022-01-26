Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia sees growth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia has grown a lot over the last 5 years.

It now has 12 locations.

The operating budget has increased by four times, and over 100 employees are working to keep kids safe both after school and during the summer.

CEO Michelle Davis says in a non-Covid year, the club serves over 1,000 kids ages 6-18.

Numbers have dropped slightly due to CDC regulations, but Davis says she’s hoping the numbers can increase again soon.

“Covid-19 has helped the powers that be to understand the need for quality affordable childcare. And while what we do extends far beyond childcare, it is youth development, the base of that is having a safe place for kids to be after school,” said Davis.

The club is celebrating 25 years this year. Starting in March there will be several anniversary events in addition to fundraising events.

