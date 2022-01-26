Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia sees growth

CEO Michelle Davis says in a non-Covid year, the club serves over 1,000 kids ages 6-18.
Courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs
Courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs(Boys & Girls Clubs)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia has grown a lot over the last 5 years.

It now has 12 locations.

The operating budget has increased by four times, and over 100 employees are working to keep kids safe both after school and during the summer.

CEO Michelle Davis says in a non-Covid year, the club serves over 1,000 kids ages 6-18.

Numbers have dropped slightly due to CDC regulations, but Davis says she’s hoping the numbers can increase again soon.

“Covid-19 has helped the powers that be to understand the need for quality affordable childcare. And while what we do extends far beyond childcare, it is youth development, the base of that is having a safe place for kids to be after school,” said Davis.

The club is celebrating 25 years this year. Starting in March there will be several anniversary events in addition to fundraising events.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in hospital after shooting in Roanoke
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Dozens of dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case

Latest News

TAP
TAP fielding twice as many calls for clothing, food, and shelter
Danville PD Officer Chris Agee
Police say goodbye to officer who died
SML Gives
Smith Mountain Lake nonprofits gear up for first ever “Giving Day” event
The car was totally filled with paper items they said would help tornado victims.
Hometown family reaches out to help tornado victims