Buena Vista starts Main Street pilot project

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - You might notice the murals appearing in Buena Vista, but that’s just the most artful improvements that have been happening.

“There has been so much unbelievable awesome and impressive stuff happening here,” marveled Jamie Goodin of the Main Street Buena Vista Pilot Project.

For example, take the open area just across the street from the library.

“The hope is to create a vibrant place that is accessible and open for events year around,” Goodin explained.

And new businesses. Buena Vista’s Main Street Pilot Project is hoping to create not just an encouraging force, but a way for the programs and initiatives Buena Vista has seen to coordinate their efforts.

“We are really just getting started this year,” said Goodin. “We’re in the process now of reaching out to businesses, community partners, volunteers to make sure that all of the great things that we create are appreciated and sustainable.”

Goodin and those he works with hope that this is just the beginning, and are anticipating even more changes soon.

“Hopefully some stuff I’m not even aware of yet,” he said. “It’s been going very well, and we want to help the new merchants and the existing merchants to feel empowered and well informed and connected.”

