Central Shenandoah Health District surveys on vaccination

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District wants to know your opinions on vaccinations.

They’re launching a Rapid Community Assessment online to learn how they can better support the community with accessing Covid-19 vaccines.

The survey has been tailored to gather insight from folks who are not yet vaccinated, but anyone living in the Central Shenandoah Health District can provide a response.

”We just want to learn more about our community members who may be experiencing vaccine hesitancy, might be having trouble accessing the COVID-19 vaccine,” said the Central Shenandoah Health District’s Jordan Shelton, “whether that might be just where they’re located in our health district, if they have personal barriers that are affecting their access to it.”

They hope people will share the survey with your family, friends, and community, particularly those who have not yet been vaccinated.

