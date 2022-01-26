Advertisement

Cold air settles in as another storm heads our way

A few fronts and more Arctic air this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Much colder air moves in today
  • Wind chills in the teens at the bus stop
  • Another possible storm to end the week

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Colder weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny conditions. Highs only reach the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty, not not strong enough for advisories. Generally, winds may gust 15-25 at times. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies into Thursday as well as more chilly air. Winds won’t be as strong.

We'll see increasing sunshine with blustery and cold conditions.
WEEKEND STORM POTENTIAL

We’re keeping an eye on another storm system that tries to head in our direction from the south. At the same time, a cold front enters from the west bringing an additional shot of cold air. If these two systems were to “phase,” or merge together nearby, we could potentially see more wintry weather locally Friday into Saturday morning. As of this update, the system appears to remain just far enough away that we’d get a brief, small amount of light snow. Early thoughts would be a few inches. However, we’d avoid the full-fledged “storm” which is likely to impact the northeast.

We'll see a period of light snow as the coastal storm develops and moves north Friday into...
  • Track and strength play big part in what we see
  • Worst of the storm remains across the northeast
  • Most confident in gusty wind and cold air

THE WEEKEND

Behind the nor’easter, the cold air gets “pulled in” with highs Saturday and Sunday only reaching the low-mid 30s. It will also get blustery.

