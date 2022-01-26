COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase rises; percentage of positive new cases drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,503,119 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 26, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 11,126 from the 1,491,993 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than Tuesday’s 10,699 new cases.

Governor announces COVID action plan

Since the pandemic began, 12,154,815 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 29.1% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 29.5% reported Tuesday.

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH expands COVID testing across Virginia

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

3,510 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 3,603 reported Tuesday. 88,374 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, there have been 16,052 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 16,002 reported Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,632,220 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday. 78.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.7% fully vaccinated. 90.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.8% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.