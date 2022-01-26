Advertisement

Danville Fire Department responds to record number of calls in 2021

Danville firefighters extinguishing the flames.
Danville firefighters extinguishing the flames.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a record number of calls last year.

Firefighters and EMS crews went on 9,342 runs, over 10% more calls than in 2020.

Jonathan Yeaman, the department’s Division Chief of Training and Safety, says 62% of those calls were for emergency medical services.

”A lot of our calls come out at possible COVID and also confirmed COVID so we deal with that as everybody else does on a daily basis,” says Yeaman.

The department has many providers working overtime if they need time off due to COVID exposure, something that has been common among multiple industries.

Yeaman says they look forward to continuing to serve the community in 2022, and would always rather arrive and not be needed than to be needed and not called.

