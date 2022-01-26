Dogs recovering after Bedford County animal cruelty case

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Twenty nine dogs are recovering after they were seized from a home in the Goodview area of Bedford County on Tuesday.

“Once we opened the door, the dogs literally jumped into our arms. There was not a dog there that put up a fight. It was like they were looking you in the eye saying please help,” said Sergeant Allison Key, with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the dogs appear much happier after being rescued from a home in Bedford County.

“Once we got inside we realized immediately that we had a cruelty case based upon the living conditions of the animals. Most of the animals were in crates inside of the residence. The crates were filled with urine and feces,” said Key.

Key says twenty nine dogs were rescued from the home, all tail wags, dog kisses and full of energy.

Even after living in some of the worst conditions.

“Immediately my eyes started to water, my nose started to run, my lungs started to burn. I have been a police officer for 18 years and I’ve never encountered a situation that was this strong of ammonia. I’ve been in many houses and I have not encountered this before,” said Key.

Key says the healing process has already begun. All of the dogs will be seen by a veterinarian and staff at the Bedford County Animal Shelter will be taking care of some of the dogs.

“This is a very time consuming process, so small meals throughout the day, cleaning their cage. Making sure they have a dry bed now. Addressing the wounds,” said Key.

“It may have started out bad, but with the help and support of our community, there’s no doubt in my mind that this is going to turn into a great situation for these animals.”

