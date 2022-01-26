Advertisement

Dogs recovering after Bedford County animal cruelty case

One of the dogs rescued from a home in Bedford County
One of the dogs rescued from a home in Bedford County(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Twenty nine dogs are recovering after they were seized from a home in the Goodview area of Bedford County on Tuesday.

“Once we opened the door, the dogs literally jumped into our arms. There was not a dog there that put up a fight. It was like they were looking you in the eye saying please help,” said Sergeant Allison Key, with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, the dogs appear much happier after being rescued from a home in Bedford County.

“Once we got inside we realized immediately that we had a cruelty case based upon the living conditions of the animals. Most of the animals were in crates inside of the residence. The crates were filled with urine and feces,” said Key.

Key says twenty nine dogs were rescued from the home, all tail wags, dog kisses and full of energy.

Even after living in some of the worst conditions.

“Immediately my eyes started to water, my nose started to run, my lungs started to burn. I have been a police officer for 18 years and I’ve never encountered a situation that was this strong of ammonia. I’ve been in many houses and I have not encountered this before,” said Key.

Key says the healing process has already begun. All of the dogs will be seen by a veterinarian and staff at the Bedford County Animal Shelter will be taking care of some of the dogs.

“This is a very time consuming process, so small meals throughout the day, cleaning their cage. Making sure they have a dry bed now. Addressing the wounds,” said Key.

“It may have started out bad, but with the help and support of our community, there’s no doubt in my mind that this is going to turn into a great situation for these animals.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in hospital after shooting in Roanoke
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Dozens of dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case
Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region

Latest News

Courtesy: Boys & Girls Clubs
Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia sees growth
Botetourt County Fire and EMS
Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approves new starting salary for firefighters and paramedics
Terrace Response To Winter Storm
Terrace Response To Winter Storm
Danville Fire Responds To Record Number Of Calls
Danville Fire Responds To Record Number Of Calls