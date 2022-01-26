Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released images of a white Ford Explorer being driven by someone they believe might have information to further the case surrounding a recent death in the city. It appears the vehicle was manufactured in the late 1990s.
Jody McFarland, 35 of Roanoke, died as a result of what is being investigated as a hit-and-run on the morning of January 19.
No arrests have been made after the crash in the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW.
Contact 540-344-8500 with further information regarding the case. Callers can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.
