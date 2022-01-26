Advertisement

Federal appeals court pulls MVP permit to cross national forest

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The federal appeals court in Richmond has pulled a permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest.

This is the second time that judges with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals have vacated pipeline permissions granted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.

Opponents of the pipeline praised the ruling, saying the court has served as a backstop for agencies that failed to protect the public.

A spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline said the company is reviewing the court’s decision and will be evaluating the project’s next steps.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police blocked off the Shell Station on Hershberger Road Sunday night with crime scene tape
Suspect arrested after Sunday night shootings in Roanoke, one fatal
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Police release name of woman who died after hit-and-run in Roanoke
Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in the hospital after shooting in Roanoke
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

Bedford County Dog Rescue 1/25/2022
Bedford County Dog Rescue 1/25/2022
Sen. Warner tests positive for COVID-19
Roanoke Police investigate shooting
Roanoke mayor addresses recent shootings in the Star City
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Ortiz gets first-ballot HOF nod, Bonds and Clemens denied in last year of eligibility