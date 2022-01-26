Advertisement

Free rides on Bedford’s Otter Bus extended through summer

Signs around Bedford denote where the Otter Bus will stop on its route.
Signs around Bedford denote where the Otter Bus will stop on its route.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One hometown organization is extending a free service for Bedford residents.

The Otter Bus got rolling on Bedford streets in September.

The public transit’s rides were originally scheduled to be free until the beginning of March.

The Bedford Community Health Foundation is now covering rides through the summer as the bus awaits potential state funding to expand services.

“If we’re able to expand this service, that would mean the ability to include more people in the route, extend the days of the route, the hours of the route, allowing more people an opportunity to get the transportation that they need,” said Denny Huff, Bedford Community Health Foundation executive director.

Huff says there’s been a good amount of demand for the bus so far.

