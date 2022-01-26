Advertisement

LewisGale dietitian trains for Boston Marathon

Keys runs all year long, even when there is snow on the ground.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that scanning in to hospital ICU’s right now takes a toll on health care workers.

“It’s been a lot, been a challenge for sure. We’re constantly learning new things everyday. It keeps us on our toes,” said Keya Price, a dietitian for LewisGale in Salem.

Thankfully Price is used to being on her toes.

“Right now 35-40 miles per week is my average. It kind of varies depending on training season but I’m at a pretty good spot right now,” said Price, as she tied her laces.

Since starting college at Virginia Tech, running has been an outlet for this Wythe County native.

But since the start of the pandemic, Price has relied on her sport in a bigger way.

As a dietitian for LewisGale, Price’s days are spent working with very sick patients on nutrition support. But when she leaves work, she runs.

“Long distance for sure, younger me would be super surprised to hear that, but definitely long distance now,” said Price.

Price has run her fair share of marathons, and even longer trail runs, but in April she’ll tackle the Boston. To qualify, women in her age range have to run under three hours and thirty minutes. Since she did not meet that time qualifier, she’s raising money. She has a goal of $7,500. All money received will go to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Until then she’ll put one foot after the other, on the pavement, and on the unit where she’s needed most: making a difference in both places.

