Lynchburg man dead after crash in Campbell County

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Campbell County leaving one man dead, according to police.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on route 29 near route 747.

A driver in a Volkswagen Golf was traveling south on Route 29 when the driver drove into a median, cut-through, and into the northbound lanes where the car was hit by a Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid hitting the Volkswagen

The driver of the Volkswagen, Connor B. McKinney, 27, of Lynchburg died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Stephanie A. Hooker, 32, of Climax, N.C., was uninjured. She was wearing a seatbelt.

