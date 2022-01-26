Lynchburg’s Education Task Force given until March to figure out next steps

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Education Task Force will have to figure out its path forward by March.

The task force was originally created in 2019 to help craft a path forward for the city’s public education.

They stopped meeting about two years ago as the coronavirus pandemic began.

City council originally voted 4-3 Tuesday to disband the group, but later decided to give them until March to figure out their next steps.

“We decided to ask the task force to assess the feasibility of the original charter and come back to us with a recommendation about either if they would recommend continuing...and tell us what resources, if they want to continue, what resources they’d need,” said Beau Wright, vice mayor and task force member.

Wright says he looks forward to meeting again with other task force members and coming up with a strong recommendation.

You can read more on the task force here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.