Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Rahyeem Baker, 32 of Roanoke, has been arrested for shots being fired at a home in the 2100 block of Hanover Avenue NW Tuesday morning.

Baker was taken into custody in Salem.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

He is charged with burglary, assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Roanoke Police and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to take Baker into custody.

