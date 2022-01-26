Advertisement

Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday

Roanoke City Jail
Roanoke City Jail(Roanoke City Jail)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke Police, Rahyeem Baker, 32 of Roanoke, has been arrested for shots being fired at a home in the 2100 block of Hanover Avenue NW Tuesday morning.

Baker was taken into custody in Salem.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

He is charged with burglary, assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Roanoke Police and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to take Baker into custody.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in hospital after shooting in Roanoke
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Dozens of dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case
Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region

Latest News

Keys runs all year long, even when there is snow on the ground.
LewisGale dietitian trains for Boston Marathon
The survey is online, but some libraries will also have paper versions.
Central Shenandoah Health District surveys on vaccination
World Help's warehouse in Lynchburg. The new facility is planned to be built in Forest.
World Help seeks donations for new warehouse as they distribute aid to global partners
Skiers are enjoying the slopes.
Winter sports in full swing at Omni Homestead
A meeting of task force members in 2019.
Lynchburg’s Education Task Force given until March to figure out next steps