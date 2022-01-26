Man dies after being hit with side mirror in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a man who was hit and killed in the road.

The crash occurred Monday at 6:19 p.m. on Route 878, four tenths of a mile south of Route 873 in Pittsylvania County.

A driver in a Ford F-250 was traveling north on Route 878 when he hit a man walking south against traffic with his side mirror.

The man was identified as James Archie Rich the 3rd, 71, of Danville.

He was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

