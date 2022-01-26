Advertisement

Man sought in fatal shooting of Houston-area deputy arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 51-year-old man who had been on the run after being accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend has been arrested in Mexico.

Houston police said on Twitter that Oscar Rosales was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement early Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, Texas. Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl.

Charles Galloway was shot and killed around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after pulling over a Toyota Avalon. Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales.

Police say they’re working to return Rosales to Houston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

