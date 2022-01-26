Advertisement

Senators Warner, Kaine respond to retirement of Supreme Court justice

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s US senators, both Democrats, issued statements Wednesday following the announcement that Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer is retiring.

Breyer was appointed to the bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1994 and will be replaced by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Statement of US Senator Mark Warner:

“I am very grateful to Associate Justice Stephen Breyer for his nearly 30 years of service on the Supreme Court. With a distinguished career rooted in public service, Associate Justice Breyer stands as a model for young people all across America who seek to strengthen democracy. I trust that President Biden will carefully select a nominee to replace Associate Justice Breyer, and I look forward to closely reviewing the nominee’s qualifications and experience.”

Statement of US Senator Tim Kaine:

“Justice Breyer has served admirably on this nation’s highest court for more than 27 years, and he will leave a lasting legacy of fairness and justice. I look forward to working with my colleagues and with President Biden to confirm a qualified nominee to succeed Justice Breyer. It is critical that any Supreme Court Justice meets fundamental tests of honesty, integrity, and expertise.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in hospital after shooting in Roanoke
Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Dozens of dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Police release name of woman who died after hit-and-run in Roanoke

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Paramedic says he wasn’t told George Floyd wasn’t breathing
Marcus Maly photos
Fincastle man accused of assaulting law enforcement during Capitol breach
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
State Police release name of victim in Russell County crash
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy