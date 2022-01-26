Advertisement

State Police release name of victim in Russell County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Russell County January 12.

A driver in a Chevrolet Sonic was traveling west on Route 80 and was forced to slow down because of traffic, according to police. A driver in a Ford F-250 was following behind the Sonic and rear-ended it.

The Ford then crossed the center line and struck a GMC Acadia heading east. A driver in a Pontiac G6 was traveling behind the Arcadia and in an attempt to avoid the crash, swerved and struck the Ford.

The driver of the GMC, Barbara F. Meadows, 64, of Honaker, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where she died from her injuries January 25.

A passenger in the GMC was transported for treatment of serious injuries, as was the driver of the Ford. The driver of the Pontiac was unhurt.

