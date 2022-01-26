With complaints from apartment residents, snow removal service offers tips on staying ahead of snow removal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at a Roanoke apartment complex say they waited more than a week after the snowstorm January 16 for snow and ice to be removed from their walkways and parking lot.

Multiple tenants from Terrace Apartments reached out to WDBJ7 about the issue.

Dawn Scott says she finally saw a maintenance worker shoveling near her building Tuesday the 25th, but is already looking at other rental options.

“This has been going on for five years; since we’ve lived here, we’ve had issues,” says Scott. “There are disabled people who live here. There are older people that live here there are pregnant women who live here and children. What if someone had fallen? Then what could happen? Then they’re facing a lawsuit.”

Many businesses and communities like Terrace Apartments struggled to get snow removed after the January 16 storm.

Property manager Dani Romano says she worked more than a week trying to find a snow removal service that wasn’t already booked up.

Southern Sun Landscaping had more than 100 calls between Sunday and Monday from people looking for last-minute snow removal services.

“It’s very challenging to get to all those folks, because we had going into the storm, a plan with our clients that we’ve already contracted,” says associate Will Hall. “The best way to be proactive is to reach out and set yourself up with some kind of landscaping snow removal plan before the storm, because a lot of landscaping companies in the area are running on short staff. So we try to have a strategic plan on how to service everyone on the list.”

Management for Terrace Apartments says they’ve been steadily working to clear the snow and ice since Friday the 21st, and have secured a contract with a local company to be prepared for the next round of winter weather.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.