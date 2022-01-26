Advertisement

VAPB awarding scholarships to aspiring journalists

The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters is awarding two $2000 scholarships.
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - College can be expensive, but there are scholarships out there including one for aspiring broadcast journalists.

The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters is awarding two $2000 scholarships- one to a student at a Virginia college or university and one to a student at a West Virginia college or university.

Anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the scholarship committee chairman to find out more about how students can apply for this year’s awards.

