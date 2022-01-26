Winter sports in full swing at Omni Homestead

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Some folks are really enjoying our recent wintry weather.

At the Omni Homestead, the winter sports season started a little later than usual because of the warmer weather in December, but now that it’s turned cold they’ve laid down a nice layer of manmade snow as a solid base under the natural snowfall we’ve had recently.

”We have put more than 6 million gallons of water into making snow here,” said Lynn Swann, the Omni Homsetead’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “We have had some help from Mother Nature, which has been wonderful, helps get people in the mood for skiing and snowboarding, but the manmade snow is really the best for the best conditions.”

The slopes at the resort are open from Thursday through Monday through the season.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.