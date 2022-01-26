Advertisement

Winter sports in full swing at Omni Homestead

Skiers are enjoying the slopes.
Skiers are enjoying the slopes.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Some folks are really enjoying our recent wintry weather.

At the Omni Homestead, the winter sports season started a little later than usual because of the warmer weather in December, but now that it’s turned cold they’ve laid down a nice layer of manmade snow as a solid base under the natural snowfall we’ve had recently.

”We have put more than 6 million gallons of water into making snow here,” said Lynn Swann, the Omni Homsetead’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “We have had some help from Mother Nature, which has been wonderful, helps get people in the mood for skiing and snowboarding, but the manmade snow is really the best for the best conditions.”

The slopes at the resort are open from Thursday through Monday through the season.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Wednesday morning will slip to the low 20s and even upper teens.
Cold front brings overnight wind chills in the teens
Roanoke City Police at Countryside Estates
Man in hospital after shooting in Roanoke
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Dozens of dogs rescued in suspected Bedford Co. animal cruelty, hoarding case
Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region