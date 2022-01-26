World Help seeks donations for new warehouse as they distribute aid to global partners

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization is asking for your help as they give aid to the rest of the planet.

World Help delivers supplies to countries in need around the globe.

They say since the pandemic started, they’ve had an increased demand for assistance.

They haven’t been able to meet that because of their current warehouse. They’re asking for donations to build a new, larger one.

“We’re looking to add an additional 26,000 square feet to our current facility over in Forest and that’s going to allow us to effectively double, if not triple, our output of containers of product to our global partners each year,” said Josh Brewer, director of aid and relief.

The total cost of the project is over $3 million. They’re about a third of the way there right now.

