3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police did not describe the officers’ conditions or provide any other details.

