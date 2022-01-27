Bedford County Animal Shelter starts social media group to help residents rehome pets

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received a wave of support following a recent animal cruelty case. So much so, that all dogs currently available for adoption at the shelter have either been placed with a rescue or adopted.

That’s good news for the group, as they now have room to house nearly 45 court case dogs from various situations in the county. This means the dogs may not be moved to rescue or adopted until cleared by a court or signed over. Because of this, the shelter is asking county residents to not surrender animals in the coming weeks if possible.

“There are 29 dogs boarding at the vets’ office Riverside just from this court case and a few others that have come up. Even with us being able to move so many animals into local rescues, every cage is full,” says Stacy Epperson with the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter.

They have organized a Facebook page where they will help you rehome your pet as an alternative to bringing it to the shelter.

The Friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter say they are extremely grateful to Angels of Assisi, Lynchburg Humane Society, Bedford Humane Society, Franklin County Humane Society (Planned Pethood), and American Black and Tan Coonhound rescue, and the community for their help.

Epperson adds it has been five or six years since the shelter has had to euthanize for space.

