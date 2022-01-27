Advertisement

Bills targeting explicit content reach Senate committee

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - How much input parents should have in their children’s education was an issue during the Governor’s race. And the question continues to drive debate in Richmond.

On Thursday, members of the Senate Education and Health Committee considered legislation that would require parental notice of sexually explicit materials in public school libraries and classrooms.

“We’re not trying to ban books. We’re not trying to burn books. All we’re trying to do is allow parents to say it’s okay for my children to see this,” said Republican Sen. Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach).

The bill that DeSteph introduced would require public input before explicit materials are made available, and parental permission before they are checked out of public school libraries.

But on that legislation, and another bill requiring schools to notify parents when explicit materials are included in classroom instruction, representatives of the state’s school boards and superintendents said safeguards are already in place, and local school divisions already work with parents to ensure appropriate content.

“School boards are supposed to consider parents, teachers and concerned citizens on all instructional materials,” said Democratic Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke). “But to point out certain things like this is pretty close to book banning, and it’s a serious infringement on First Amendment rights. And I think the bill should be defeated.”

The library bill was defeated in the Senate committee. The measure that involved instructional materials appears to be headed in the same direction.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home

Latest News

Andy Parker says he is running for Congress in Virginia's 5th District.
Parker to run for Congress in 5th District
A photo from the Dialogue on Race's law enforcement community meeting.
Montgomery County’s Dialogue on Race hosts Winter Summit
Virginia Tech graduate students push for higher pay
The health department is currently doing small trials with the text messages, but plans to roll...
You could soon get a text from the Virginia Department of Health