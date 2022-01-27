Blacksburg man wins $777,777 while in parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Blacksburg man has won $777,777 after scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket while sitting in a parking lot.

“I was in disbelief,” Glenn Miller said. “I just drove off.”

It happened in the parking lot outside Duck In Deli on North Main Street in Blacksburg. Miller had just bought a Mega 777s ticket there, according to lottery officials, and went to his vehicle to scratch it.

Miller, who is retired, said he intends to save his winnings.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.