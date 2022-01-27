Advertisement

Cable company equipment failure leads to lack of Wednesday “Jeopardy!”

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area television viewers who use Cox Cable saw some scrambled channels Wednesday night.

Viewers who turned on almost any channel got another channel, meaning they couldn’t find what they were looking for.

WDBJ7 engineers spoke with a Cox technician, who said there was an equipment failure on the piece of gear that puts all the channels in the correct location on their system. The backup gear was misconfigured as far as the channel lineups are concerned, and most channels were in the wrong position.

Technicians had to reconfigure the channel lineups for all service coming out of Roanoke, and we are told that has been corrected.

The technical issue means viewers who use Cox did not see contestant Amy Schneider’s champion run come to an end on “Jeopardy!”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home
Gov. Youngkin sets up email tip line to report ‘divisive’ teaching practices

Latest News

School bus driver charged after crash in Pittsylvania County
Mostly sunny today with a winter storm moving through on Friday
Thursday, January 27 Midday FastCast
Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress
Car fire in Rural Retreat
No injuries reported after car engine fire in Rural Retreat