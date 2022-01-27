Cable company equipment failure leads to lack of Wednesday “Jeopardy!”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area television viewers who use Cox Cable saw some scrambled channels Wednesday night.

Viewers who turned on almost any channel got another channel, meaning they couldn’t find what they were looking for.

WDBJ7 engineers spoke with a Cox technician, who said there was an equipment failure on the piece of gear that puts all the channels in the correct location on their system. The backup gear was misconfigured as far as the channel lineups are concerned, and most channels were in the wrong position.

Technicians had to reconfigure the channel lineups for all service coming out of Roanoke, and we are told that has been corrected.

The technical issue means viewers who use Cox did not see contestant Amy Schneider’s champion run come to an end on “Jeopardy!”

