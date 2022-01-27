Celebrate Black History Month with the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts
The Academy is located at 600 Main Street.
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Learn more about some of the Black History Month festivities around our hometowns with the help of the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts.
The Academy is located at 600 Main Street.
Further details surrounding the events and facilities can be found by visiting the Academy Center of the Arts website.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.