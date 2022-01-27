Advertisement

Celebrate Black History Month with the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts

The Academy is located at 600 Main Street.
Courtesy City of Lynchburg
Courtesy City of Lynchburg(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Learn more about some of the Black History Month festivities around our hometowns with the help of the Lynchburg Academy Center of the Arts.

The Academy is located at 600 Main Street.

Further details surrounding the events and facilities can be found by visiting the Academy Center of the Arts website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of wintry weather's likely Friday.
Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region
Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested after shots fired into Roanoke home Tuesday
Roanoke Police
Driver sought for information regarding Roanoke hit-and-run death
A few inches of snow could lead to slick roads.
Winter weather alerts in effect for Friday’s snow event
WATCH: Person sought after firing shots at Roanoke home

Latest News

Police lights
Roanoke City officials remain vigilant to curb city gun violence, even during holiday lull
Alexis Melton-Missing
Missing persons report filed for Roanoke teenage girl
A few inches possible across much of the area.
Thursday, January 27 Evening FastCast
Cold War Veteran Roland Evans Walters Jr.
Veteran addresses misconceptions about Cold War