COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, percentage of positive tests continue to drop

(WFIE)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,514,862 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 27, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 11,743 from the 1,503,119 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 11,126 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, 12,191,200 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 28.6% positivity rate from tests over the last week, down from the 29.1% reported Wednesday.

3,467 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 3,510 reported Wednesday. 89,682 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

As of Thursday, there have been 16,088 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 16,052 reported Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,647,797 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday. 79% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 68.7% fully vaccinated. 90.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.8% are fully vaccinated.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

