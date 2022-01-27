EARLY YEARS: Experts encouraging parents to push state legislators for earlier regulation of the sale of marijuana products

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might recall WDBJ7′s story from last October about two year-old Maya, who was hospitalized after accidentally ingesting Delta-8 form of THC, from what she thought was cereal.

Even after she came home from the hospital, she was far from okay.

”She would eat, but she can’t talk. She wouldn’t answer. She would just stare, if she’s even awake. She can’t even open her eyes for more than 30 seconds,” says Maya’s mom, Amina Serir.

When we recently followed up with Maya’s mother, she says the little girl still sometimes suffers from hallucinations.

It’s cautionary tales like this one that many experts hope will resonate with parents.

They’re also encouraging state legislators to pass laws for quicker regulation of sales.

“We have to get the legislators on board, but we also have to invest in our community. Schools, churches, substance treatment facilities to raise awareness,” says forensic toxicologist Michelle Peace, who’s done extensive research on marijuana and its effects.

Raising awareness is the mission of the group, Virginians for Safe Cannabis, which just launched a Facebook page.

“You have these things popping up in gas stations, convenience stores, vape shops. In many cases, they’re purchasing it from other states, where other things are legal, and then they bring it here and they slap a sticker over it on top of the actual label,” says Jay Smith, with Virginians for Safe Cannabis.

Smith says the gap of time between legalization and the anticipated start of regulated sales provides an opportunity for illicit marketing and distribution.

In many cases, you can’t trust what’s on the labels.

“It’s really a shame that without regulation, you can’t even trust the packaging. So, it’s not about read your labels and understand what’s in it, because the labels can’t be trusted,” says Smith.

Just the appearance of the packaging can also be misleading for adults.

“I’ll even say from an adult standpoint, they have products that look like a bag of Doritos that, I as an adult could easily confuse,” says Smith. “There are some cases where it would be even dangerous for an adult, because they may say it contains this amount of cannabis product, when really it’s three times that amount.”

For more information about local efforts to educate families about THC, as well as other substances and their risks, click here.

