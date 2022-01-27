Advertisement

Father of late WDBJ7 reporter plans run for Congress

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/CBS News) - The father of a reporter shot to death during a live WDBJ7 broadcast has announced he is running for Congress.

Andy Parker, father of Alison Parker, is running as a Democrat in Virginia’s 5th district, currently represented by Republican Bob Good.

“This district is not being represented the way it should be,” Parker told CBS News. “Since Alison was killed, I’ve always tried to honor her life through action. Given the atmosphere we face right now, this is the time to jump in and make a difference.”

Alison Parker was shot and killed on camera in 2015, along with cameraman Adam Ward.

Parker is a former member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and advocate for gun rights reform.

