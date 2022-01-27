Late-week nor’easter brings more snow to the region

Single digit wind chills early

More clouds filter in late today

Another possible storm to end the week

THURSDAY

Colder weather settles in for today and Thursday under mostly sunny conditions. Highs only reach the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies into Thursday as well as more chilly air. Lows slip to the 20s overnight.

Mostly sunny early with highs near 40. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Yet another storm system is heading up the east coast from the south. At the same time, a cold front enters from the west bringing an additional shot of cold air. As these two systems “phase,” or merge together nearby, the region will see more wintry weather starting Friday afternoon and lingering into Friday night. This system should remain just far enough away that we’d get a brief, minor snow event. However, a few inches would still cause travel issues. We’d avoid the full-fledged “storm” which is likely to impact the northeast.

Widespread 1-3" range is possible. (WDBJ Weather)

LIGHT SNOW Generally 1-3″ possible; Locally higher along the mountain ridges TIMING Mid-afternoon Friday, ending before sunrise Saturday. WIND Winds turn gusty early Saturday as the storm strengthens TEMPERATURES Cold temps. will maintain slick spots and covered roads; Low wind chills over the weekend.

THE WEEKEND

Behind the nor’easter, the cold air gets “pulled in” with highs Saturday and Sunday only reaching the low-mid 30s. It will also get blustery. No additional snow is expected this weekend although roads will likely remain slick due to the extremely cold conditions.

